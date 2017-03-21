Grants sought to protect JCC's, other 'soft targets'

Sabes Jewish Community Center in Saint Louis Park (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Community centers are places where safety isn't often second-guessed. But some at the Capitol say they need more protection and more money for it.

Recently, two different Jewish community centers in the metro were evacuated because of bomb threats.

"We want to be as welcoming and inviting as possible while also providing an environment that is truly safe," said Lon White, who heads up security at the Sabes Jewish Community Center in Saint Louis Park. The center was recently evacuated after an anonymous threat was phoned in.

"It's a very emotional thing. It's a very sensitive thing. I can relate completely having my own son here," White said.

In 2013, the JCC received a federal grant of $75,000 to improve security. Republican Representative Drew Christensen says competition is fierce for those dollars...with the money rarely finding its way to Minnesota. It's why, on Tuesday morning, he announced a new bill to start a grant program here.

"A relatively modest investment can make a really big difference for these sorts of organizations," Christensen said. He's hoping to start three or four $100,000 grants but says he would be happy with only half that. Organizations could apply starting at a few thousand dollars a piece...all the way up to $75,000 for things like cameras and security windows.

"It's still top of mind for a lot of people," White said. The center has received plenty of support since the bomb threat.

"We want to be as prepared as possible for any contingency that might happen."

The grant program is being considered by the Public Safety Committee in the House and should reach committee in the Senate later this week. If passed, community groups would be able to apply for the money starting early next year.

Christensen says he's hoping to receive a few hundred thousand dollars to get the program started, but says any amount would be appreciated. The money wouldn't just be for Jewish community centers.



"This would apply certainly to Jewish community centers, as well as other faith centers and community-based centers," Christensen explains.



The grant program would feature a mathematical algorithm to decide where the funding is needed the most. That algorithm is designed to figure out what groups are most likely to be targeted for threats and attacks.

Christensen says he's optimistic that the bill will be passed, because two of his co-authors on the bill have seats on the Public Safety Committee.











