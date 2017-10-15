Gregg Iverson

Age: 72

Bio: Iverson was born and raised in Minneapolis.

Education: He has a master’s degree in education and a bachelor's degree in geography from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. Before that, he went to University High School on the U of M campus.

Work experience: Iverson was with for MnDOT for 20 years, working in pre-highway design and retiring in 2006. Before that, he was a secondary teacher in the Anoka-Hennepin School District.

Political and public experience: Iverson is running as a DFL candidate and has run for other offices in the past.

Main issues: Crime, affordable housing, Hiawatha Golf Course

Party: DFL

Why he is running: “Because I think the city needs some help and I don’t think the people that are there right now are doing the best job.”

What you might not know about him: He was in the U.S. Air Force, and was in Vietnam for a year. He says he served in the Air Force "three years, six months, one day, seven hours and 25 minutes. But who’s counting?"

Note: Responses were submitted directly by the candidates and may have been edited for clarity.

Candidate provided responses via phone. Candidate did not provide a photo.

