Hennepin Co. Sheriff's office on ICE list

The badge and logo of the US Homeland Security Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement taken 10 May 2007 is seen at Willacy Detention Center in Raymondville, Texas. (Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is on a federal list of law enforcement agencies that haven't routinely cooperated with holding detainees for immigration officials.



President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January that requires Immigration and Customs Enforcement to document which local jurisdictions aren't cooperating with federal efforts to find and deport immigrants in the country illegally.



Trump has vowed to crack down on local law enforcement agencies that fail to comply by withholding federal funding. About 50 city and county jails are in the initial report. It says Hennepin County failed to honor two requests to detain individuals from Mexico for ICE.

Onn Tuesday a spokesman for the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office released a statement taking issue with the ICE report. “The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office cooperates with ICE to the full extent of the law. The report is incorrect in some respects and we are working with DHS to help them understand our operations. We are awaiting legal clarification from DHS on their current guidance. The local ICE Field Office has been issuing I247N forms for all inmates that ICE is interested in, and in every case we notify ICE in advance of an inmate’s release if we have been contacted. The Sheriff’s Office respects the constitutional rights of all residents, regardless of their immigration status. We do not enforce immigration law, which is the role of the Federal Government.”



The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office was not included in the ICE report.

