House votes to allow Line 3 pipeline to bypass regulation

State Capitol: Enbridge Pipeline debate

Associated Press , KARE 5:38 PM. CDT April 06, 2017

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Republican lawmakers have approved an amendment that would let Enbridge Energy bypass the Public Utilities Commission and build a replacement for its aging Line 3 oil pipeline.

It passed largely along party lines Thursday by a vote of 75-57. Republican Rep. Pat Garofalo of Farmington amended his jobs and energy bill to allow Enbridge to pursue the $7.5 billion project without further PUC approvals.

Opponents say the provision would make it difficult for tribal groups and environmentalists to fight the pipeline. They object to the project because the pipeline would run from Alberta through environmentally sensitive areas of northern Minnesota to Superior, Wisconsin.

Gov. Mark Dayton says the regulators are an important safeguard for Minnesota communities. He says he is against "any attempts to weaken, bypass, or influence the PUC."

© 2017 Associated Press


