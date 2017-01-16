Inauguration 2017: MN law enforcement to provide security

According to Sheriff Stanek, 40 Hennepin County Sheriff's deputies will fly out to the nation's capital to help with security. (Photo: Heidi Wigdahl)

MINNEAPOLIS - President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration is just days away and Minnesota law enforcement will play a role in the historic day.

With up to 900,000 people expected for the event, security is top of mind. Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said about 28,000 officials will be dedicated to the security of this week's events. That includes about 200 officers and deputies from Minnesota.

"Quite an honor to be selected and asked to do so," said Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek.

According to Sheriff Stanek, 40 Hennepin County Sheriff's deputies will fly out to the nation's capital to help with security. They will leave Minneapolis on Wednesday morning and are expected to return Saturday.

"These are going to be long days. 12-hour training days and work day on the 20th is going to be a 16+ hour day as they guard the motorcade route and all the other unique activities that surround a presidential inauguration," Sheriff Stanek said.

But this is familiar territory for HCSO. According to Sheriff Stanek, this will be their fourth time working a presidential inauguration.

Nearly 100 protest groups are also expected with at least 63 groups planning to demonstrate on Inauguration Day.

"People ask me all the time whether it was Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump, either way we were going to go out there and work this presidential inauguration," he said.

The Metropolitan Police Department invited major agencies. Metro PD reached out to the Minneapolis Police Department in June 2016 to participate in the inauguration. MPD will be sending a team of 39. Their role is to keep citizens safe as they watch the event. Ramsey County Sheriff's Office will be sending 40 people from its Mobile Force Field: 38 deputies and 2 White Bear Lake Police Department officers.

"I think they're going to have a pretty good time making history," Sheriff Stanek said.

According to Stanek, all expenses are covered by the federal government. Law enforcement agencies will be reimbursed.

