Judge orders Hodges to have budget ready Friday or else

MINNEAPOLIS - A judge has ordered Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges to either produce a full 2018 budget this week or go to court to explain why she can't.



Board of Estimate and Taxation member Carol Becker filed a lawsuit in Hennepin County Court last week arguing that Hodges' budget delay is a disservice to citizens and violates the city charter.



The charter says the mayor must file a detailed budget with the board and City Council by Aug. 15. Hodges submitted an outline of the $1.4 billion budget but didn't plan to issue the full budget until Sept. 12.



Judge Mary Vasaly ordered Monday that Hodges has until Friday to submit a budget.



Hodges says the police shooting of Justine Damond and the Minnehaha Academy explosion are reasons for the delay.

