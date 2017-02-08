Lawmaker backs 'longshot' legalization of pot

A man rolls a joint. (Photo: PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A Minnesota Democrat says it's time for the state to legalize recreational marijuana use.



The state passed a tightly controlled medical marijuana law in 2014. It bans using the plant form, and is only available to residents with a handful of severe conditions.



Rep. Jon Applebaum's said Wednesday he's planning a bill that would add Minnesota to the list of eight states that allow recreational sales and use of the drug. It stands little chance in the Republican-controlled Legislature.



But the Minnetonka lawmaker says Minnesotans attitudes toward marijuana are shifting and the success with legalization in other states shows it's time to start a conversation.



The bill would restrict sales, possession and use to adults 21 and older.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.