Lawmakers strike deal on health insurance aid

State Leislature (Photo: KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota lawmakers have struck a deal on a relief package to help more than 100,000 Minnesota residents cover health insurance costs.



Legislative leaders finalized a compromise bill Wednesday that would help offset the 50 percent to 67 percent premium hikes on the individual market this year. The support is only available to shoppers who don't get federal subsidies.

Governor Mark Dayton has indicated he'd sign the bill once it's passed in the House and Senate Thursday, which is expected to happen. That would allow insurance plans to start reducing premiums by 25 percent in April.

KARE 11 Political Reporter John Croman says the compromise will stick with Dayton's preference of distributing the money through insurers rather than set up a state program to process applications. It calls for the GOP preference to allow for-profit insurers into the market in 2018.



It's a resolution to a debate that has stretched for months. Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans says the state will launch an awareness campaign to let residents know that help is on the way.

Open enrollment ends Jan. 31.

