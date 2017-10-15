Meet the mayoral candidates in St. Paul, Mpls.

Minneapolis (top) and St. Paul (bottom) skylines at night. Photo: David Peterlinz, KARE 11

Sixteen candidates are vying for the office of mayor in Minneapolis, and 10 in St. Paul.

KARE 11 partnered with Minnesota Public Radio to reach out to all of them.

Read their profiles at the links below.

MINNEAPOLIS:

Troy Benjegerdes

Raymond Dehn

Al Flowers

Jacob Frey

Charlie Gers

Tom Hoch

Betsy Hodges

Gregg A. Iverson

Nekima Levy-Pounds

Ron Lischeid

L.A. Nik (Did not respond)

Aswar Rahman

David Rosenfeld (Did not respond)

Ian Simpson

Captain Jack Sparrow

David John Wilson

ST. PAUL:

Sharon Anderson

Melvin Carter

Trahern Crews

Elizabeth Dickinson

Tom Goldstein

Pat Harris

Chris Holbrook

Tim Holden

Dai Thao

Barnabas Y'shua (Did not respond)

