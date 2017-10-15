Meet the mayoral candidates in St. Paul, Mpls.

Sixteen candidates are vying for the office of mayor in Minneapolis, and 10 in St. Paul.
KARE 11 partnered with Minnesota Public Radio to reach out to all of them.
Read their profiles at the links below.
MINNEAPOLIS:
Troy Benjegerdes
Raymond Dehn
Al Flowers
Jacob Frey
Charlie Gers
Tom Hoch
Betsy Hodges
Gregg A. Iverson
Nekima Levy-Pounds
Ron Lischeid
L.A. Nik (Did not respond)
Aswar Rahman
David Rosenfeld (Did not respond)
Ian Simpson
Captain Jack Sparrow
David John Wilson
ST. PAUL:
Sharon Anderson
Melvin Carter
Trahern Crews
Elizabeth Dickinson
Tom Goldstein
Pat Harris
Chris Holbrook
Tim Holden
Dai Thao
Barnabas Y'shua (Did not respond)
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs