Minn. congressional delegation reacts to Trump immigration order

MINNEAPOLIS - More members of Minnesota's congressional delegation are responding to President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.

On Monday, GOP Rep. Jason Lewis issued a statement generally supportive of the action. Lewis says government's first priority is "to keep our people safe." Lewis went on to say he doesn't support a religious test for immigration nor banning entry for green card holders no matter where they come from.

But Lewis' GOP colleague, Rep. Erik Paulsen is more critical. He said in a statement Monday the executive order "is too broad and has been poorly implemented and conceived." Paulsen adds it doesn't ensure that legal residents such as green card holders and people who are no threat, such as those who served alongside the U.S. military in Iraq, are treated fairly.

Minnesota Republican, Rep. Tom Emmer, says people should "take a deep breath." He says Trump's order isn't a travel ban but a temporary suspension. He says there's no litmus test based on religion.

But Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison, the first Muslim elected to Congress, insists it's a ban on Muslims.

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken were in St. Paul Sunday denouncing Trump's order, which has sparked consternation around the world, with protests at airports and stories of travelers plummeted into sudden limbo.

