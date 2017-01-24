Minn. farmers, business leaders mixed over end of TPP

Soybean harvest in Autumn. (Photo: Thinkstock)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Some Minnesota business leaders and farmers say the end of America's participation in the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership is concerning but not surprising.

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday to leave the proposed Pacific Rim trade pact. He's blamed past trade deals for a decline in U.S. factory jobs.

Minnesota Business Partnership executive director Charlie Weaver tells Minnesota Public Radio News that the decision was disappointing, given "one in five Minnesota jobs depends on international trade."

One concern is that soybean-exporting countries like Brazil will grab a larger market share in the Pacific. Minnesota is the nation's third-largest soybean exporter.

The Minnesota Farmers Union and the Land Stewardship Project opposed the trade deal. LSP Executive Director Mark Schultz says it could've driven grain prices down and hurt small farmers.

