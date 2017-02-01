Minn. joins lawsuit over Trump immigration order

Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson has joined a lawsuit against the federal government that alleges President Trump's executive order on immigration is unconstitutional.

“It does not pass constitutional muster, is inconsistent with our history as a nation, and undermines our national security,” Swanson said. “America can keep its people safe without sacrificing bedrock constitutional principles.”

The lawsuit, filed by the state of Washington earlier this week, alleges the order violates the equal protection, establishment, and due process clauses of the United States Constitution and the federal Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, which prohibits discrimination in the issuance of visas on the basis of nationality, race, or place of birth or residence.

The lawsuit also alleges that the order is overbroad in imposing a blanket travel ban on people from certain countries “and sweeps within its ambit infant children, the disabled, long-time U.S residents, those fleeing terrorism, and those who assisted in the United States in conflicts overseas” who do not pose a security risk.

Four different federal judges have temporarily halted certain detentions under the immigration order, which Trump signed on Jan. 27th. It temporarily bans immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

