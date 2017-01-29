Minn. politicians react to Trump ban

Minnesota Senators Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken are speaking out against President Trump’s executive order on immigration. (Photo: Matt Passolt, KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Senators Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken are speaking out against President Trump’s executive order on immigration.

On Sunday morning, both met with community leaders, local advocates, and families to discuss President Trump's order which temporarily suspends refugee admissions. The order also includes a 90-day ban on all immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

"What has happened is irresponsible and unconscionable," Sen. Klobuchar said. "I have always been, as a former prosecutor, someone that believes in thorough vetting and strong national security measures, and if the new President wants to look at biometrics and some of the other new technology that we think we could use more, I think that’s a good thing. But you don’t create chaos while you’re doing it."

Chuck Samuelson, ACLU of Minnesota Executive Director says, at this time, no one at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is directly impacted by the ban, although two families from the area have contacted the ACLU because they have family returning to Minnesota from out of the country in the next couple weeks.

On Sunday night, Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson said the Trump detainee order "violates the Constitution, contradicts 200 years of American history, and undermines national security." She said her office will assist any legal action taken on behalf of a detainee located in Minnesota.

"This order was put out in a way that is terribly confusing, it is possibly—very probably—unconstitutional, in that it targets country of origin and religion at the same time," said Sen. Franken. "This is not our country, I would remind President Trump that on the Statue of Liberty, my grandfather coming in from Belarus read this, ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses, yearning to breathe free…’"

At the Brian Coyle Center Sunday afternoon, Rep. Ilhan Omar spoke to more than 1,500 people during a "planning session" in response to Trump's order. She said she has a speaking engagement in Turkey next week but is not sure she will go out of fear she won’t be able to return. This is despite the fact that Trump's order exempts legal, permanent residents of the U.S.

On Sunday, President Trump defended the order.

"America is a proud nation of immigrants." He says the country "will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression," but "while protecting our own citizens and border."

Trump insists it's "not a Muslim ban" and blames the media for that suggestion. Trump says the U.S. will resume issuing visas to all countries impacted after a review of security policies.

