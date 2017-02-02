Minn. Somalis reject $500K to counter violent extremism

Minneapolis skyline (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minnesota Somali youth development group has rejected nearly $500,000 in federal funding meant to combat violent extremism.

Ka Joog is one of at least two nonprofits across the country to reject the money because of what they describe as President Donald Trump's actions against the Muslim community. The Obama administration awarded 31 grants worth $10 million to cities and groups in its final days, but no agreements have been signed and no money has been distributed.

Officials with Ka Joog issued a statement saying they're "deeply troubled" by the new Trump administration.

They say Trump's policies "promote hate, fear and uncertainty." They say those policies even constitute an "unofficial war" on Muslim Americans and refugees, and that they counter the American ideal of "united we stand, divided we fall."

