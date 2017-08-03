Minnesota lawmaker fined for personal use of campaign cash

State Representative John Lesch ( DFL- St. Paul) is calling for changes in the way officials handle court ordered restitution payments. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A longtime Minnesota state representative has been fined $20,000 for using campaign cash for personal expenses.



The Pioneer Press reports that a state investigation found that Democratic Rep. John Lesch of St. Paul transferred campaign money into his personal account at times when his personal account would've otherwise had insufficient funds.



The campaign finance board found transfers, errors or discrepancies in Lesch's reports from 2010 to 2014. The board says he moved nearly $9,000 into his personal account over three years.



Lesch was fined $15,000, and his campaign committee was fined $5,000 for false or inadequate reports.



Lesch says he didn't use campaign money for personal gain. He says he's disappointed in the conclusion but happy that the matter has been resolved.



Lesch has been a state representative since 2002.

