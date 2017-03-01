Minnesota residents vote, and they want you to know it

"I Voted" sticker (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota residents love to show off their iconic "I Voted" stickers but absentee and mail-only voters are feeling snubbed.

Right now, there are few options for voters who mail their ballots to get a sticker on Election Day. A House committee heard a bill Wednesday expressly allowing counties to mail the stickers and distribute them at polling places during early voting.

The little red stickers were born in the early 1990s and have become a fixture for voters leaving the polls.

Democratic Rep. Peter Fischer, the bill's author, says an unhappy absentee voter came to him because he never gets a sticker on Election Day.

For now, absentee and mail-only voters will have to be patient as the legislation could get wrapped into a larger elections bill.

