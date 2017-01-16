Minnesotans make inauguration plans

A general view shows the West side of the US Capitol during a rehearsal for the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

SARTELL, Minn. – Dan Johnson spends every day at his desk selling travel for a shipping logistics company.

But later this week he'll be making tracks himself – for the inauguration of Donald Trump.

“I've always wanted to go to one in my life,” says the senior sales representative for Granite Logistics in Sartell.

More than a year ago, Johnson wrote Congressman Tom Emmer requesting inauguration tickets.

After the election, he got a call from Emmer’s office. “She said, ‘You were number one on our list, you were the first person that contacted us. How would you like to go?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely, for sure.’”

Seventy miles away in Minneapolis, others are making plans to travel to Washington, with a different objective.

“He's literally everything that my generation doesn't stand for,” says Yhante William about her plans to protest the Trump inauguration.

William is joined at a table at a Northeast Minneapolis coffee shop by Brian Allen, Eli Lartey and Jeffrey Ayer, who plan to travel to the inauguration with her.

“I just simply got on Facebook and said, ‘Who wants to go to Washington D.C.?’” says Ayer.

The four friends, and another planning to join them, all met during the Philando Castile protests.

Their next protest will be aimed at Donald Trump.

“Everybody says give him a chance,” says Allen. “I kind of think he does not deserve a chance, just for the simple fact of the words that come out of his mouth.”

Johnson, a Trump supporter, looks at the inauguration through different eyes. “He awoke something in this country that a lot of people were looking for.”

Johnson will be flying with his wife Julie and a friend, with tickets and a podium view, while the group of Minnesota protesters will be driving, with no plans for even a place to stay.

“We're working it out,” says William.

Ayer says the anti-Trump message they plan to present isn’t just aimed at the United States. “We’re here to say there is opposition to who is in power in this country and we are going to fight.”

Johnson says that’s all good with him.

“That's democracy at work, as long as it stays peaceful. That's democracy at its best.”

