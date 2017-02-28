MN budget surplus jumps to $1.65B

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota's projected budget surplus has grown to more than $1.65 billion.
State budget officials released the updated figures Tuesday. Lawmakers had previously been expecting a $1.4 billion budget surplus.The revised estimate kicks off the Legislature's budget-setting process at the Capitol this year. They'll need to approve a new budget before adjourning in late May.
But there have already been signs that it won't be easy. Gov. Mark Dayton has proposed a nearly $46 billion, two-year budget that Republicans say increases spending too much.And GOP lawmakers who control the Legislature have signaled they'll press the Democratic governor for a hefty tax relief package after two years without tax cuts. Dayton previously lined up roughly $300 million in tax relief.
