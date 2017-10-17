MN doctor granted 30-day immigration reprieve

Dr. Guan Lee (Photo: MPR)

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester physician facing deportation to her native Malaysia has been granted a 30-day reprieve by federal immigration officials.

Dr. Guan Lee left her Malaysian village as a teenager and built a life and a medical practice in Minnesota since entering the U.S. in 1992, but the 41-year-old physician has lived in legal limbo.

When she checked in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials Monday, Lee was prepared for deportation. She had been warned that she was subject to arrest and deportation if she did not leave the country voluntarily.

Her attorney, Malee Ketelsen-Renner, says Lee received a letter from immigration authorities denying her citizenship application in 2009. Lee has won a series of reprieves on deportation, but recently was told she would be listed as an ICE fugitive if she didn't leave.

