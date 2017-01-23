MN House Democrats offer women's health bills

Inside Minnesota's newly renovated state capitol. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota women need birth control that's easy to get and covered by insurance, and a promise that information from their doctor is based in facts, not politics.

That's the message behind two new bills from Minnesota House Democrats, who say they want better care for women and families statewide.

"Government continues to attempt to attempt to interfere in healthcare decisions that women choose to make," said Rep. Laurie Halverson (D-Eden Prairie).

The bills would make insurance companies cover all FDA-approved birth control for a year at a time, as well as cover emergency contraception. They'd also eliminate the counseling women get before abortions which the bill authors say is inaccurate and politically motivated.

"Forcing a woman to listen to state-mandated counseling requiring her to wait for a procedure assumes women are not capable of making informed decision making," said Dr. Christy Borass of Whole Women's Health. "This should anger everyone."

Democratic lawmakers and their supporters say their fight will be even more urgent with a Republican majority lead by President Trump, who have vowed to restrict abortion, and who on Monday signed an executive order to defund International Planned Parenthood.

At a St Paul rally Sunday, state Speaker of the House Kirk Daudt told the crowd he and other Republicans will do the same in Minnesota, a battle Democrats say they're ready for.

"There are a lot of protections for women and women's healthcare in the affordable care act," said Rep. Erin Murphy (D-St Paul). "They are hell-bent on election to repeal that without a replacement and that's going to leave a lot of women stranded."

"We will fight this session and every session to make sure that is the standard for Minnesota women across the state of Minnesota," Halverson said.

