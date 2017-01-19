MN lawmakers consider campaign fundraising raffles

Representative Jim Newberger (Photo: Minnesota House of Representatives)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - One Minnesota lawmaker thinks that raffles to raise campaign money are the perfect way to spice up dull political parties.

Rep. Jim Newberger's bill would allow candidates to hold raffles of up to $3,000 to raise funds for campaigns. The Becker Republican says a prize limit of $3,000 would stop big-time campaigns from raising gobs of money that lesser-funded candidates cannot.

Democratic lawmakers took issue during a Thursday committee hearing with a portion of the bill that exempts the raffles from a gambling tax. Rep. Laurie Halverson of Eagan says that exception was made for charities and not politicians.

Newberger's proposal could eventually be included in a larger package of legislation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.