MN man looks for bipartisan health care solutions

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - A Minnesota man who helped to run the health care system under President Obama, is now hoping to help find a bipartisan path to new health care plan.

Andy Slavitt is a former UnitedHealth Group executive and founder of Health Allies, who was the acting Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services from 2015 until early this year. He's now making frequent trips to Washington meet with members of both parties to look for new health care solutions.

Slavitt stopped by KARE 11 Sunrise to talk more about his efforts, and what's next for health care in America.

"There are solutions to all of the challenges that exist," Slavitt said. "I think you have to begin working on bipartisanship solutions, even when it seems the most hopeless."

Last week, the White House and Republican leaders in Congress said they were resuming talks to reform health care, after the initial effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act failed to make it to a vote in the House.

