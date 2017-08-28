MN Supreme Court hears arguments on budget battle

Minnesota Supreme Court in online archive

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The legal battle between Gov. Mark Dayton and Republican lawmakers is taking stage in the state's highest court, and on a live stream that is making a bit of history.

WATCH: MN Supreme Court hears arguments in case of Dayton vs. lawmakers



The Minnesota Supreme Court is listening to oral arguments Monday in the case surrounding the Democratic governor zeroing out the Legislature's $130 million operating budget. Dayton used a line-item veto to force top Republicans to rework major tax breaks and other measures he signed into law earlier this year.



But lawmakers, led by House Speaker Kurt Daudt, sued and a lower court agreed, ruling the action unconstitutional. Dayton appealed that decision.



The Supreme Court's ruling could set major precedent for a governor's use of the veto pen. It was unclear when a final decision may come.



Monday's hearing will also be the first to be streamed live on the internet.

© 2017 Associated Press