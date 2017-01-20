MN workers strike against Trump, poverty wages

Janitors who clean Home Depot stores in the Twin Cities went on strike against their cleaning contractor to protest what they call poverty-level wages and Donald Trump's anti-worker agenda. (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - On the day Donald Trump becomes America's 45th President, janitors who clean Home Depot stores in the Twin Cities went on strike against their cleaning contractor to protest what they call poverty-level wages and Donald Trump's anti-worker agenda.

Janitors staged the two-hour strike at 6:00 a.m. outside the Home Depot location at The Quarry at 1520 New Brighton Blvd. in Minneapolis.

Organizers say they are paid poverty wages by their subcontractor and have been organizing for years to win fair wages and the right to form a union without retaliation. The group says if Trump has his way, wages paid to these worker's will go even lower – as they maintain Trump told the country in November of 2016, "wages are too high."

