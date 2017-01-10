McCain, Klobuchar: Americans should be able to get prescriptions from Canada

(Photo: Ingram Publishing)

Senators John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) cite rising drug prices are the motivation for reintroducing their Safe and Affordable Drugs from Canada Act.

The goal of the legislation – a bipartisan effort that would modify the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act – is two-fold. First, to allow Americans to import prescription drugs from Canada and, second, bring greater competition to the marketplace, according to the senators.

“The rising cost of prescription medication in recent years is unfairly burdening families in Arizona and across the country who often worry about whether or not they will be able to afford filling a prescription,” said Sen. McCain in a release.

He called recent prescription increases “unsustainable,” such as those documented with EpiPen, and said the legislation could save U.S. resident hundreds of dollars a year.

RELATED: EpiPen CEO faces Congress on price hike

“To be clear, these are the same drugs with the same safety standards and the same dosages that are sold in the United States,” Sen. Klobuchar said. “Passing this legislation would increase competition, bring down drug costs, and save American families money.”

Under the law, the prescriptions would have to be ordered through an approved Canadian pharmacy and dispense by a licensed pharmacist.

McCain and Klobacher said the imported prescription drugs would be identical to those available in the U.S., but much cheaper.

(© 2017 KPNX)