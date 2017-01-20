Planes full of women head to D.C. for Women's March

Planes full of women are making their way to Washington, D.C. for the Women’s March on Washington. (Photo: Screenshot/USA TODAY)

Flights full of women are marking their way to Washington, D.C. for the Women's March on Washington.

On social media Friday, many people tweeted photos of airplanes predominantly filled with women on their way to D.C. The Women's March, which was planned to demonstrate solidarity following the election of Donald Trump, will take place on Saturday in D.C., and sister marches are planned for all 50 states and in 32 countries around the world.

"90% of flight headed to #WomensMarchOnWashington," Andrea Addario ​tweeted with the hashtag #PlaneFullOfNastyWomen.

Just asked who onboard this @AmericanAir flight was headed to the #WomensMarchOnWashington. Almost all the passengers. pic.twitter.com/wLWg67FVmk — Pamela R Lightsey (@OneNabi) January 20, 2017

Flight attendant announces, "Welcome to Washington ladies, gentlemen, and Nasty Women!" This concludes our flight on the #AllLadyPlane. — ann friedman (@annfriedman) January 20, 2017

On Thursday night, a Southwest flight appeared to turn it's cabin lights pink in a show of support with women on their way to the march.

"Southwest turns on the pink lights, and a loud cheer erupts. #WomensMarch" Twitter user Jennifer Moran said with a photo of the pink cabin lights.

Southwest turns on the pink lights and a loud cheer erupts. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/Ft8ukziRVk — Jennifer MOran (@jgmoran2) January 19, 2017

Southwest Airlines told Mashable that airline officials weren't aware of the specifics of the flight, but said it wasn't uncommon for flight crews to change the light colors.

"Flight crews celebrate, commemorate, acknowledge and share in special moments with our customers all the time," Southwest Airlines said in a statement. "Some of our aircraft are equipped with mood lighting, and while this was not a companywide initiative, at times, our flight crews will adjust the lighting for a customer or group of customers traveling on their flight."

On Friday, social media photos showed many women wearing pink 'p***Y hats' as part of a national effort to flood the nation's capital with women wearing pink cat-ear hats.

Our Southwest flight out of Atlanta is full of marchers heading to #WomensMarchOnWashington Passengers cheer each other as they board. pic.twitter.com/ZSbW53dbBd — Annalise Kaylor (@annalisekaylor) January 20, 2017

More than 200,000 people are expected to attend the march, according to the march's Facebook page.

