See the final White House tweets for President Obama

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- During President Obama’s final night as Commander in Chief, the White House shared an image on Twitter that has taken social media by storm.

The picture shows the White House washed in a colorful rainbow.

“Because you fought to make it happen, marriage equality is the law of the land, and we made progress on ensuring that all are created equal,” the tweet declared.

Because you fought to make it happen, marriage equality is the law of the land, and we made progress on ensuring that all are created equal. pic.twitter.com/uebl0FrP9C — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 19, 2017

The image was retweeted more than 31,000 times and liked 75,000 times in just 16 hours.

It was one in a series of tweets by @WhiteHouse highlighting some of President Obama’s accomplishments through his eight years in office.

We've made real progress together these past eight years. Let’s take a look back: — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 19, 2017

Thanks to your grit and determination, American businesses have produced the longest stretch of job creation in our history. pic.twitter.com/Yp35U8Hczp — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 19, 2017

In 2009, the unemployment rate hit 10%. Together, we’ve cut that by more than half. pic.twitter.com/hQb6r2An4g — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 19, 2017

Together, we made sure that health care is a right, not a privilege. More than 20 million Americans have gained coverage thanks to the ACA. pic.twitter.com/802pPtJaq9 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 19, 2017

We cut our dependence on foreign oil, doubled our renewable energy, and led the world to a climate agreement that could save our planet. pic.twitter.com/ZgQTdZm5GD — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 19, 2017

In 2009, @POTUS bet on American autoworkers. And today, our auto industry has come roaring back. pic.twitter.com/NmQVqobDm1 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 19, 2017

We brought home more of our troops, prevented Iran from building a nuclear weapon, and opened up a new chapter with the Cuban people. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 19, 2017

You were the change. Because of you, America is better poised to lead in the 21st century than any other nation on Earth. pic.twitter.com/6yMkkZ5KzX — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 19, 2017

Meanwhile, President Obama posted several tweets himself.

It's been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

I won't stop; I'll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

As we look forward, I want our first steps to reflect what matters most to you. Share your thoughts with me at https://t.co/fGUxlpLVue. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

I'm still asking you to believe - not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours. I believe in change because I believe in you. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

