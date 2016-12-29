Obama sanctions Russian officials over hacking

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with US President Barack Obama on the sidelines of the UN conference on climate change - COP21, on November 30, 2015 at Le Bourget, on the outskirts of the French capital Paris. (Photo: MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - Responding to evidence that Russia hacked Democratic Party officials during this year's presidential election, the Obama administration Thursday sanctioned Russian intelligence officials, expelled 35 Russian diplomats suspected of being spies, and shut down two Russian facilities in the United States.

"These actions follow repeated private and public warnings that we have issued to the Russian government, and are a necessary and appropriate response to efforts to harm U.S. interests in violation of established international norms of behavior," President Obama said in a statement, describing their efforts to interfere in the election as a threat to the democratic process.

Obama also suggested that the Russians sought to affect previous elections via cyber-espionage, and suggested that the U.S. would engage in covert retaliation activity.

The administration will soon "be providing a report to Congress in the coming days about Russia’s efforts to interfere in our election, as well as malicious cyber activity related to our election cycle in previous elections," he said.

The Russians, meanwhile, vowed retaliation of their own.

In addition, the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Director of National Intelligence issued a joint statement accusing Russia of a decade-long cyber campaign targeting American government, infrastructure, and citizens in general.

Senators Klobuchar, McCain, and Graham address Russian aggression and cyber attacks while on bipartisan delegation to Eastern Europe. (Photo: Sen. Klobuchar's Office)

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat, is in Lithuania with Republican Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham discussing, among other issues, international cyber security with several eastern European countries.

Klobuchar said the leaders of these countries have told the U.S. delegation they are not strangers to Russia hackers.

"One of the things you learn when you’re here is that they’ve seen this movie before of the cyberattack,” she said.

Which is why she, McCain and Graham are for sanctions against Russia.

"This isn’t just about one president or one political party. This is an attack on American democracy,” she said.

But McCain and Graham have been critical of Obama's leadership with Russia saying Thursday the sanctions were long overdue and needed to be stronger.

Of the elected officials in Minnesota's delegation that responded, Congressman Tim Walz, a Democrat told KARE 11 in a statement he was in favor of the sanctions.

"Though I welcome the actions the Administration announced today, we must do all we can to protect our elections from future foreign interference, and make clear that any attempt to do so will have serious consequences," he said.

Congresswoman Betty McCollum urged President-Elect Trump to call for a Congressional investigation.

"And maintain strong pressure on Russia's government," she said.

Yet some in Congress are skeptical of Russia’s involvement, including President-Elect Donald Trump despite the report released by Homeland Security and the FBI that shows how Russian intelligence agencies allegedly hacked the Democratic Party’s computer server.

In a statement, Trump said: "It's time to move on to bigger and better things” and added, “Nevertheless, in the interest of our country and its great people, I will meet with leaders of the intelligence community next week in order to be updated about the facts of this situation.”

"This is very Cold War stuff,” said Jack Rice, a former CIA officer. “We haven’t really seen this in decades but the world is changing and it’s changing quickly.”

He's in favor of the sanctions and expects covert action by the U-S against Russia as well, but he also expects Russia to respond in kind.

“Clearly the United States did not have a sufficient capability to stop them,” he said. "At this point it seems unclear just how much the Russians can do and just how little the Americans can stop them.”

The sanctions affect "nine entities and individuals," Obama said: "The GRU and the FSB, two Russian intelligence services; four individual officers of the GRU; and three companies that provided material support to the GRU’s cyber operations."

They did not include Russian President Vladimir Putin, though Obama strongly suggested that he knew about the Russian hacking activity because "these data theft and disclosure activities could only have been directed by the highest levels of the Russian government."

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian president will develop a response to the new U.S. sanctions, and told reporters that "there is no doubt that this adequate and mirror response will make the U.S. side feel very uncomfortable as well."

Peskov said Obama pushed forward with sanctions "to further harm Russian-American ties, which are at a low point as it is, as well as, obviously, deal a blow on the foreign policy plans of the incoming administration of the president-elect.”

The Obama administration also expelled 35 Russian intelligence operatives from the U.S. and shut down two Russian compounds, in Maryland and New York, which Obama said were "used by Russian personnel for intelligence-related purposes."

Russia is likely to respond in kind by kicking out U.S. officials from its country; the U.S. has claimed that its diplomats in Russia have been harassed for years in any case.

The Russian embassy in the United Kingdom taunted the White House on Twitter Thursday, calling the penalties "lame" and saying that "everybody ... will be glad to see the last of this hapless Adm."