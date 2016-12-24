Over 250 Minnesota residents apply to set legislators' pay

ST. PAUL, Minn. - More than 200 Minnesota residents from all walks of life want a say in how much state legislators get paid.
Minnesota Public Radio reports only 16 of the 270 applicants will be chosen to be inaugural members of the Legislative Salary Council.
Theirs will be a duty that used to be the Legislature's until voters in the Nov. 8 election overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment to change it.
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Gov. Mark Dayton will pick half of the members, and Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea will choose the rest. Half of the seats will go Democrats and half to Republicans.
The council must be appointed by Jan. 2, and it will have its first meeting later that month.
Associated Press , KARE 11:44 AM. CST December 24, 2016
