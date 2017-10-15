Pat Harris, St. Paul mayoral candidate (Photo: Evan Frost | MPR News)

Pat Harris

Age: 51

Bio: Fourth-generation St. Paulite; youngest of three boys and a married father of four.

Education: Cretin High School valedictorian, Marquette University and MBA from University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management.

Work experience: Catholic Charities Vista volunteer; job services case manager; Ramsey County board legislative aide; RBC Global Asset Management manager; BMO Harris Bank senior vice president.

Political and public experience: Former Ramsey County board aide; congressional campaign staffer for New York Rep. Nita Lowey; Minnesota House candidate; Catholic Charities board member; Metropolitan Airports Commission member; St. Paul Friends of the Library board chair; Three-term Ward 3 City Council member; founder of Serving Our Troops military family service organization; Minnesota Children's Museum Board; St. Paul Public Schools Foundation board.

Main issues: Harris says his top priorities are "fully staffed" police and fire departments. He's also proposing moving the city's long-term investment portfolio into community banks to bolster small-business lending. Harris wants to see a busway or a modern streetcar on West Seventh Street, not light rail.

Party: DFL

Why he is running: "I look back on my life and how you can make a difference and I see this extraordinary opportunity to make a difference in St. Paul. I think I have an extremely unique skill set of public finance, nonprofit and government and of just being a person in the community that's ready to lead this city that I love."

What you may not know about him: He's the grandson of a late state insurance commissioner.

Website: http://www.patharrisformayor.com/

