Pres. Trump talks taxes with Target, Best Buy

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a listening session with the Retail Industry Leaders Association and member company chief executive officers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on February 15, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is telling the heads of several of the largest U.S. retailers - including Target, Best Buy and Gap - that people will "love" his planned tax reforms.

The president has provided few details about his tax overhaul, but he assured retail CEOs today that tax rates would be lowered and simplified in a "massive" plan that "will be submitted in the not too distant future."

"Other than H&R Block, I think people are going to love it," the president said.

During the public portion of the meeting Wednesday, Trump provided no insight as to whether he still intends to levy a border tax on imports. Retailers have warned that it could cause higher prices for consumers.

