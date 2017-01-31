Protests in Mpls. over Trump travel ban

Hundreds of protesters are on the move in downtown Minneapolis, marching against President Trump's temporary immigration ban. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Hundreds of protesters are on the move in downtown Minneapolis, marching against President Trump's temporary immigration ban.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration said more than 870 refugees will be let into the U.S. despite the order. But the fate of some people trying to enter the U.S. and Minnesota remains uncertain.

Crowd moving down 3rd Ave and onto Washington pic.twitter.com/8wM8XXW5K6 — Ellery McCardle (@ElleryTV) January 31, 2017

The International Institute of Minnesota is one of five refugee resettlement programs in the metro. Helping people like Abdulkadir Ahmed acclimate to a new country -- a new life.

Ahmed, a Somali refugee who arrived in Minnesota two weeks ago, says his children were cleared to arrive next week-- but, for now, they're stuck overseas.

'It makes him really worried that they're out there and he's here and he's not able to support them or help them," said an interpreter speaking for Ahmed.

The Institute says it was prepared to help 40 refugees arriving in Minnesota through February. But since the President signed his executive order-- those families won't be coming here for the time being.

"There is a lot of fear and uncertainty just people not sure how long the changes are going to be in effect and when the new program will look like," said Micaela Schuneman of the IIM.

The refugee suspension lasts until June. After that, no one seems to know what will happen to families caught in the middle, like Ahmed, still waiting for his kids.

"I would love for them to be here and I will do all that I can for them to be here," he said.

