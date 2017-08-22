Race for Minnesota governor gets more crowded
The 2018 Minnesota primary is one year away, and the field of candidates for governor keeps getting more crowded. Republican State Senator Dave Osmek joined the fray today, with a pledge to speak his mind and shake things up in St. Paul.
KARE 5:11 PM. CDT August 22, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Creighton University students mourn MN native killed in crash
-
Man crashes stolen truck through business
-
Take a look inside Nicollet Mall's newly remodeled Target
-
New State Fair Foods announced for 2017
-
Edina mom competes on NBC's American Ninja Warrior
-
Traffic heavy following eclipse
-
Community remembers cyclist killed in Minneapols crash
-
BTN11: Secret Service depletes funds to pay agents because of Trump's frequent travel, large family
-
Sun Country charters flight to Nebraska for solar eclipse
-
US Pacific Commander: remains of sailors
More Stories
-
Charges filed in downtown Mpls. double shootingAug 22, 2017, 6:07 p.m.
-
New laser procedure for dry eye patientsAug 22, 2017, 4:59 p.m.
-
State fair ride safety top of mindAug 22, 2017, 4:50 p.m.