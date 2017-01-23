Renewable energy fund gets critical look

Minnesota's largest solar energy facility, the new North Star project, is located in Chisago County. (Photo: KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Republican state lawmakers are considering killing a renewable energy fund that they say has been a failure.

They say the programs haven't done much to lower the cost of renewable energy. They're proposing to shift the money instead to a general energy account.

Rep. Marion O'Neill of Maple Lake says doing so would make sure state money is used appropriately. She called the bill to shift the money a "course correction."

Rep. Jean Wagenius, a Minneapolis Democrat, pushed back during Monday's meeting of the House Ways and Means committee. She says eliminating the fund would hurt research and development on renewables.

