Rep. Ellison not attending Trump inauguration

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 4:41 PM. CST January 16, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) said on Twitter Monday that he will not attend Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Ellison, who is a being considered for the head of the Democratic National Committee, tweeted he will not "celebrate a man who preaches a politics of division and hate."

 

 

Ellison is among the growing list of Democrats who will not attend Trump’s inauguration on Friday. The list has grown after Trump said civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis was "all talk” and “no action.” That followed Lewis (D-Ga.) saying he didn't view Trump as a “legitimate president.”

More than two dozen other lawmakers have said they would also boycott Friday's inauguration.

 

 

(© 2017 KARE)


