Rep. Ellison not attending Trump inauguration

Congressman Keith Ellison speaking at the Minnesota DFL 2016 election night party. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) said on Twitter Monday that he will not attend Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Ellison, who is a being considered for the head of the Democratic National Committee, tweeted he will not "celebrate a man who preaches a politics of division and hate."

I will not celebrate a man who preaches a politics of division and hate. I won't be attending Donald Trump's inauguration. — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) January 16, 2017

Ellison is among the growing list of Democrats who will not attend Trump’s inauguration on Friday. The list has grown after Trump said civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis was "all talk” and “no action.” That followed Lewis (D-Ga.) saying he didn't view Trump as a “legitimate president.”

More than two dozen other lawmakers have said they would also boycott Friday's inauguration.

No question I am #StandingwithJohnLewis and the millions of people around the country who have been targeted by @realDonaldTrump. — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) January 16, 2017

