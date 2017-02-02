Reports: Trump hung up on Australian PM

Stock Image (Photo: Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

In a phone call last week with Australia's prime minister, President Trump bashed a "very bad deal" the U.S. made with Australia to receive refugees held at offshore detention centers in Oceania, according to reports from The Washington Post and CNN.

What was supposed to be a friendly call between allies that was supposed to last an hour went south in under 25 minutes. Trump reportedly blasted the agreement, accused Australia of seeking to export the “next Boston bombers" and bragged about his Electoral College victory, among other things, before hanging up on Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Trump also told Turnbull he had spoken with four other world leaders that day and that "This was the worst call by far," according to the Post, who first reported the story.

A White House spokesman declined to comment to the Post.

Turnbull said his country’s relationship with the United States remained “very strong” but refused to comment on the story, The Associated Press commented.

The Obama administration and Turnbull agreed in November that the U.S. would take in 1,250 refugees held in detention. According to The AP, the deal included 1,300 people held on the island nations of Nauru and Papua New Guinea and 370 people who went to Australia seeking medical treatment and refused to return to the islands.

Starting July 19, 2013, Australia declined to take any refugee who arrived by boat. Instead, they were held at the offshore detention centers while Australia searched for countries willing to resettle them. While refugees have received offers to go to Papua New Guinea and Cambodia, many have declined in hopes that Australia will take them in.

Under Trump, the U.S. has made an about-face on Obama's pledge to help refugees. The executive order he signed Friday suspends the U.S. refugee program for 120 days and orders the departments of State and Homeland Security to work with the FBI and CIA on "enhanced vetting" of those seeking refugee status.

Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

Hours after the Post broke the story about the call, Trump tweeted about the refugee agreement: "Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take in thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal!"

Trump referenced the call and other statements he's made about getting tough in recent days during the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning. The President said the nation has to be "tougher" in dealing with other countries, pledged to make it easier for religious groups to engage in politics — and asked the crowd to pray for his successor as host of The Apprentice.

"The ratings are right down the tubes" since Arnold Schwarzenegger took over as host of his former program, Trump said. "It's been a total disaster ... I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can."

Schwarzenegger responded to Trump's diss via social media, saying he'd be more than willing to change jobs with the former reality TV personality.

Trump constantly referenced himself during his remarks, talking at one point about how people often greet him with five words that warm his heart: "I am praying for you." He also said "so many faith leaders" have been "very, very important people to me."

At another point, Trump referenced foreign policy, telling members of the prayer breakfast not to worry about reports of his "tough" phone calls with world leaders.

"We're being taken advantage of by every nation in the world, virtually," Trump said. "It's not going to happen anymore."

The president, as he did during the campaign, also vowed to repeal the "Johnson amendment," which forbids tax-exempt religious organizations from making political contributions or otherwise engaging in campaigns.

Striking religious themes, Trump spoke of the power of faith and prayer and said "this gathering is a testament to the power of faith."

In paying tribute to the prayer breakfast — a bipartisan Washington tradition — Trump also made a joking reference to his 2020 re-election bid.

"I hope to be here seven more times with you," he said.

USA Today