Sen. Franken, Rick Perry share awkward SNL moment

U.S. Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) speaks during a confirmation hearing of Health and Human Services Secretary Nominee Rep. Tom Price (R-GA) January 17, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - Minnesota Senator Al Franken and Former Texas Governor Rick Perry set aside their political differences for a good laugh during a Senate committee hearing on Thursday.

Perry, who's President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Energy, was before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Franken asked Perry if he'd enjoyed their earlier meeting.

“I hope you’re as much fun on that dais as you were on your couch,” Perry responded.

The awkward conversation and laughs continue with Perry ending the Senate "bit" with "well I think we found our Saturday Night Live soundbite.”

Watch the entire exchange in the video below.

Rick Perry to Al Franken: "I hope you are as much fun on that dais as you were on your couch." https://t.co/f4mMhoZ9mK pic.twitter.com/tHnmEY3vyY — CNN (@CNN) January 19, 2017

