Sen. Klobuchar to run for re-election

(Credit: Office of U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar)

MINNEAPOLIS - Amy Klobuchar will be running for re-election to the U.S. Senate, according to a spokesperson in her office.

The Democrat will run for re-election in 2018, ruling herself out for Minnesota’s upcoming gubernatorial race.

In an interview with the Star Tribune, Klobuchar admitted many DFLers asked her to run for governor but added it's not the right time to walk away from Washington. Two DFL candidates have already declared a run for governor, St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman and state Rep. Erin Murphy of St. Paul.

Klobuchar was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006.