Sessions confirmation vote ahead

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) listens to comments during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee hearing on Capitol Hill, January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Even though one of their Democratic colleagues, Elizabeth Warren, has been silenced for doing the same thing, Senate Democrats Wednesday have been reading aloud on the Senate floor from a letter written decades ago by Martin Luther King's widow.

It criticized the record of Jeff Sessions on voting rights when he was a federal prosecutor. He's now a Republican senator whose nomination to be attorney general will be voted on by the Senate later Wednesday.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says the action of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in preventing Warren from speaking further was uncalled for -- and he suggested that it's an "anti-free speech attitude" that might be originating at the White House.



Other Democratic senators read from the letter last night after she was told to sit down, and more did so this morning. They included Tom Udall of New Mexico, Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.



Sanders said McConnell should apologize to Warren.



In the 1986 letter, Coretta Scott King said Sessions' actions as a federal prosecutor were "reprehensible" and he used his office "in a shabby attempt to intimidate and frighten elderly black voters." At the time, Sessions was being considered for a federal judgeship.

