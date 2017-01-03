Showdown looms as 2017 session begins

Stock Image (Photo: KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota's 2017 legislative session is about to get underway.



Tuesday marks the beginning of a pivotal year for a Legislature that looks much different from last year. That's because Republicans took back control of the Senate and will join the House GOP in clashing with Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton.



The governor and Legislature have a hefty to do list in the New Year. They have to pass a two-year budget before the session ends in late May. Rising health care costs and the failure of a special session to address them have some top legislative leaders vowing to pass a fix before Friday.



All 201 will meet inside the state Capitol for the first time in two years after a $310 million renovation.