Simon says he won't give data to Trump voting commission

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Secretary of State Steve Simon says he won't give data on Minnesota voters to a White House panel studying voter fraud.

The commission was established by President Donald Trump in May. Vice chairman Kris Kobach wrote to states this week seeking voter names, addresses, dates of birth, recent voting history and details about military status and felony convictions.

I will not hand over Minnesota voters' sensitive personal information to President Trump's voting commission. https://t.co/s4U19DnxSz — Steve Simon (@MNSteveSimon) June 30, 2017

Simon, a Democratic former state legislator, says he has "serious doubts" about the commission's credibility and trustworthiness. He says the commission "openly disclosed" that personal data on nearly four million Minnesotans - including Social Security numbers and voting history - would be made public.

Trump has alleged, without evidence, that millions voted illegally in the 2016 elections. Democrats and voting rights groups have called the commission a sham.

"The commission seems to be distracting attention from the most serious challenge to the integrity of our election system: The threat of cyber-attacks by outside forces, including foreign governments, who seek to disrupt and undermine our elections. Cyber-security is where we need to concentrate our attention and energy," Simon said in a statement Friday.

"Fortunately, Minnesota has rigorous safety measures in place before, on, and after Election Day to ensure our elections are fair and secure. We know that Minnesotans have confidence in the integrity of our system because our voters just returned us to number one in voter turnout in America,” he concluded.

