State auditor Rebecca Otto to run for MN governor

Rebecca Otto (Photo: KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota state auditor Rebecca Otto is planning to run for governor.



Otto is the third Democrat to announce a campaign to replace Gov. Mark Dayton who will leave office when his term expires in January 2019.



St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman said in December he will launch a campaign. And, state Rep. Erin Murphy, a former House majority leader, has also declared her candidacy.



Only one Republican, activist Christopher William Chamberlin, has announced plans to run so far.



Otto tells the St. Paul Pioneer Press (http://bit.ly/2j9ladV ) that she is "different" and "authentic" and wants to see Minnesota in a position for "the very best future possible."



The 53-year-old three-term auditor says she's planning a statewide "listening tour" to connect with voters.