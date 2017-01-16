State leaders push for more progress at MLK Day celebration

Hundreds of Minnesota residents marched through downtown St. Paul to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Hundreds of Minnesota residents marched through downtown St. Paul to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

Afterward, city and state leaders spoke at the Ordway Center on Monday about the progress the country as made, as well as the inequalities that still exist.

Speakers included U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith. Poverty, justice and discrimination were among the topics.

City and state leaders spoke at the Ordway Center on Monday about the progress the country as made, as well as the inequalities that still exist. (Photo: KARE 11)

Klobuchar said income inequality, the achievement gap and an unfair criminal justice system still trouble the U.S., and creating change is never simple.

Students from Maple Grove High School, the site of racist graffiti that sprung up after the election of Donald Trump in November, spoke about their efforts to organize a student walkout.

