'State of the state' to set tone for 2017 session

Gov. Mark Dayton (Photo: KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Gov. Mark Dayton is preparing to lay out his vision for 2017 and beyond.



The Democratic governor is set to deliver his State of the State address Monday evening at the state Capitol. It's back to normal for the annual speech after it was moved to the University of Minnesota last year due to ongoing renovations at the Capitol.



Dayton's ideas for how to handle a $1.4 billion budget surplus will likely clash with the Republicans who control both chambers of the Legislature for his final two years in office. GOP lawmakers haven't started assembling their own proposals yet.



A final look at the state's forecast next month will solidify the budget picture and set the Legislature's major work for the year in motion.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.