Sunday liquor sales moves to Senate floor vote

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A Minnesota Senate panel has moved the state one step closer to legalizing Sunday liquor sales.



The House overwhelmingly passed a bill earlier this week that would repeal the ban. It's an historic turn in lawmakers' long struggle to change the decades-old law.

Senate Commerce Committee votes to send Sunday Liquor bill to the Senate floor. Roll call 7 - 4 pic.twitter.com/CzMyisztfB — John Croman (@JohnCroman) February 22, 2017



But the Senate has long been regarded as a tougher hurdle in advocates' push to repeal the Sunday sales ban. The Senate Commerce Committee approved a bill on a 7-4 vote Wednesday.



The bill still must pass the full Senate floor. It's unclear when that may come up for a final vote.



Gov. Mark Dayton has said he'll sign a bill legalizing Sunday sales. Minnesota is one of just 12 states that prevents liquor stores from opening on Sundays.

