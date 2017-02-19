Sunday liquor sales vote set for Monday

(Photo: Thinkstock, (c) Ryan McVay)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota could take the first step toward erasing the state's ban on Sunday liquor sales.

The House was expected to vote Monday on a bill that would allow liquor stores to open on Sundays. It's a perennial issue at the Capitol that consumes plenty of attention but has never moved forward.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt says he expects it to easily pass, citing a growing appetite among Minnesota residents to repeal the old Prohibition-era law. But the real hurdle is in the Senate, where more lawmakers still favor the ban.

Just a vote on the House floor is a sign of massive change at the Capitol. Previous efforts have only cropped up as amendments to bigger bills. Those votes have generally failed by wide margins.

