Thousands gather in DC in 'March for Life'

The 44th annual March, like those that came before it, marks the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion. (Photo: Drew Angerer -Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. - A crowd of thousands gathered in the shadows of Washington Monument Friday afternoon for an annual march and rally that's taken on new energy this year with President Donald Trump in office.

The 44th annual March, like those that came before it, marks the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion. Most years it is held on January 22, the anniversary of Roe vs. Wade, but the inauguration of Donald Trump pushed the march back a few days.

President Donald Trump used his Twitter account to express support for abortion opponents attending the March for Life in Washington.



"The #MarchForLife is so important. To all of you marching --- you have my full support!" Trump said in a tweet.

During a rally before the march Vice President Mike Pence told a crowd gathered in Washington for the annual March for Life rally that ending taxpayer-funded abortion is an important priority of President Donald Trump.

He said the Trump administration would "work with the Congress to end taxpayer funding of abortion and abortion providers, and we will devote those resources to health care services for women across America."



A budget provision known as the Hyde Amendment already bans federal funding for Medicaid coverage of most abortions. Conservatives would like to see the rule made into a permanent law.



Speaking to a crowd gathered near the Washington Monument, Pence said the nation's founders, in the Declaration of Independence, intended "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness" to be for all Americans, including the unborn.



He accused the U.S. Supreme Court, in its landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973 that legalized abortion, of having "turned away from these timeless ideals."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.