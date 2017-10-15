Tom Goldstein, St. Paul mayoral candidate (Photo: Evan Frost | MPR News)

Tom Goldstein

Age: 60

Bio: Youngest of three boys; originally from Maryland, he came to Minnesota to attend Carleton College. He is divorced with an adult son.

Education: Carleton College, William Mitchell Law School.

Work experience: Entrepreneur. Ran the "Elysian Fields" baseball quarterly and the Sports Connection memorabilia store.

Political and public experience: Worked for the Institute for Local Self-Reliance and the Minnesota Housing Partnership as an organizer; elected in 2005 to the St. Paul school board for a single term; worked for the Minnesota Justice Foundation helping connect law school students with pro bono work; aide to DFL Sen. John Marty; worked at SEIU Healthcare as a union organizer through 2011; ran briefly for mayor in 2013 and for City Council in 2015.

Main issues: Focusing on solar energy and broadband technology and jobs, and educating people in viable skills training. As founder of Connect St. Paul, a community broadband advocacy group, he wants to install fiber optics in existing conduit along the Green Line and create a tech corridor on University Avenue to pitch to the medical tech or software industries.

Party: DFL

Why he is running: "I tell people that I think we need to have a different set of priorities in the city. Our focus needs to shift from what seems to be a lot of building projects and funding fire and police, to actually re-prioritizing so we actually focus on job creation, we focus on addressing poverty and we focus on education."

What you may not know about him: He founded the Gus Macker 3 on 3 basketball tournament.

Website: http://tomforsaintpaul.com/

© 2017 KARE-TV