Trump advances Dakota Access pipeline

President Donald Trump took executive action Tuesday to advance construction of the Dakota Access and Keystone XL oil pipelines.

The president signed the orders at the White House late Tuesday morning, telling reporters in the Oval Office that the construction of the pipelines will be subject to the terms and conditions being renegotiated by the U.S.

The Army decided last year to explore alternate routes for the Dakota pipeline after the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and its supporters said the pipeline threatened drinking water and Native American cultural sites. The project drew thousands of protesters to the tiny North Dakota community of Cannonball for weeks of contentious protests and face to face confrontations with law enforcement.



Former President Barack Obama killed the proposed Keystone XL pipeline in late 2015, declaring it would have undercut U.S. efforts to clinch a global climate change deal that was a centerpiece of his environmental legacy. The pipeline would run from Canada to U.S. refineries in the Gulf Coast. The U.S. government needed to approve the pipeline because it crossed the border.



