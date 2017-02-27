Trump budget includes $54B defemse increase

President Trump will lay out elements of his budget during an address to Congress Tuesday, including a $54B increase in defense spending. (Photo: Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - President Trump has signed off on top-line numbers in a budget outline that seeks to make good on his campaign promises to bolster military spending while making deep cuts to other federal agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency.

"This budget will be a public safety and national security budget, very much based on those two with plenty of other things but very strong," Trump said Monday. "And it will include a historic increase in defense spending to rebuild the depleted military of the United States of America at a time we most need it."

He said he will lay out more detail during a prime-time joint address to Congress Tuesday.

"This defense spending increase will be offset and paid for by finding greater savings and efficiencies across the federal government," Trump said. "We're going to do more with less."

The White House said the budget proposal will include a $54 billion increase in defense spending and an equivalent cut in non-defense, discretionary spending. That would mean the current discretionary budget of $1.064 trillion would remain unchanged.

As part of those cuts, the administration may seek to decrease foreign aid, something the president hinted at Monday morning during a meeting with governors at the White House. Trump said the budget "puts America first by keeping tax dollars in America."

It also includes investments in law enforcement and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

"We can do so much more with the money we spend," Trump said. "With $20 trillion in debt, can you imagine that, the government must learn to tighten its belt, something families all across the country have had to learn to do unfortunately."

